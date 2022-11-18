Royal Bank of Canada Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $215.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEN. StockNews.com upgraded Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Penumbra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.45.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $193.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.31. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,620,945 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 712.2% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.