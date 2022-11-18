Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.47.

NYSE AQN opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 657,139 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

