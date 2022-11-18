Royal Bank of Canada Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $46.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

