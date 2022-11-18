Royal Bank of Canada Trims Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Target Price to C$59.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.