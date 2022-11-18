RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of RPT stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a P/E ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 520.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 30.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

