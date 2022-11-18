RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
Shares of RPT stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a P/E ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.36.
RPT Realty Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 30.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
