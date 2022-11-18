RR Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

RR Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,085,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 171,000 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream comprises 12.0% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $61,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after acquiring an additional 109,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,643,000 after acquiring an additional 100,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after purchasing an additional 306,666 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,254 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DCP Midstream

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $40.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

