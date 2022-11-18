Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYAAY. UBS Group raised their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.79) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.20 ($18.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.95.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ryanair by 18.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after buying an additional 1,722,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,420,000 after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,353,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,360,000 after purchasing an additional 254,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,669,000 after purchasing an additional 338,051 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

