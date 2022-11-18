Safe Price Hits $7.47 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $7.47 or 0.00044840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $155.59 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00117313 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00232855 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059713 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.69628018 USD and is up 40.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

