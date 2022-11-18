Safe (SAFE) Trading 61.6% Higher Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $7.71 or 0.00045873 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $160.70 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00237600 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00117883 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060458 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000342 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.4118854 USD and is up 11.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.