Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Sagicor Financial Price Performance
Shares of SGCFF stock remained flat at $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
