Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.74.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $306.99.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,931 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,572. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

