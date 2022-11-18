SALT Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.54 million and $37,991.20 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.02 or 1.00004361 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00237661 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02801433 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $33,936.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

