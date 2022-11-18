Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$79.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

