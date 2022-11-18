Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 580.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,928,000 after buying an additional 480,196 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sanmina by 967.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 380,194 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,030,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

