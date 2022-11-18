Sapphire 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,576.67 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $33.06 million and $11,576.67 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

