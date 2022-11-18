Sapphire Tops One Day Volume of $13,738.88 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $31.31 million and $13,738.88 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.71 or 0.07263807 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00035024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00077691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

