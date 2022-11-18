Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 5,608,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $3,869,731.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,608,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,731.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

