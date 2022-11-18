Savara’s (SVRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Savara Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 26.55, a current ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Savara
Institutional Trading of Savara
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter worth $1,887,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 735,141 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,555,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 437,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 187,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 856,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 140,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
