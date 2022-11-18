Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.88. 70,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,198. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $289.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

