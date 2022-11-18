Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 346 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

