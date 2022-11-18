Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $766,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.35. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,769. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

