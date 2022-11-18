Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 989,157 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 876,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,536 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 230,872 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 709,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,745. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $81.26.

