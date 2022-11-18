Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VOO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $362.33. The company had a trading volume of 67,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,509. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.39.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.