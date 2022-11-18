Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $91.91.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

