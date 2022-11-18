ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Insider John Charles Eldh Sells 2,518 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $41.01.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $962.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.90 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,595,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,222,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 19.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after buying an additional 103,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCSC shares. StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.