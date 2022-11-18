SCF Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

SCF Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241,512 shares during the period. Forum Energy Technologies accounts for approximately 4.7% of SCF Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SCF Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.12. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,106. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

