Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. 173,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,978,704. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock worth $195,303,719. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.