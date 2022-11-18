Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.72. 1,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,835. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

