Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $36,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:FNF remained flat at $39.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,055. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

