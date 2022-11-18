Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 61,750 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,750 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Comerica Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown by 21.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 63.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,516. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

