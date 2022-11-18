Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.89.

Shares of RACE traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,864. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

