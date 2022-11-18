Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIFS. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of HIFS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.57. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.70. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $242.99 and a 52-week high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $560.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.