Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 152,280 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in StoneCo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in StoneCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.84.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

