Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.56 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $171.78. 41,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,381. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.22.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

