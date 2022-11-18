Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,492. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $174.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

