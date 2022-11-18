Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

PYPL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. 315,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,951,828. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.