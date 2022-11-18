Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

NYSE:WSO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.94. 7,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,300. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average of $262.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

