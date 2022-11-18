Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,776 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 2.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Equinix worth $52,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $640.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,566. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

