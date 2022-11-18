Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $305.00 and last traded at $305.00. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.00.

Scope Industries Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.48 and a 200-day moving average of $281.40.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

Further Reading

