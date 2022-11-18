Scotiabank Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price to C$16.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HR.UN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HR.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 70,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.22 and a 52 week high of C$16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.