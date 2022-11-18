Scotiabank Upgrades Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.14.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.18 and a 1 year high of C$15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.85.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

