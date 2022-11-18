SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $78.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $106.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.27.

Shares of SE opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SEA has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $320.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

