Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $1,092,039.65 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seagen stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. 588,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.09. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

