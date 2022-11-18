Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Caleres, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Caleres in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Caleres by 40.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,811.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.