Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $12.75 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $6,733.25 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00117032 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00232472 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059764 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00045190 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0041915 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,535.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

