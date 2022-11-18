Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,909,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the period. Security National Financial comprises about 3.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Security National Financial worth $24,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Security National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $142.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

