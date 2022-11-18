Seldon Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Seldon Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Garmin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Garmin by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,080. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269 in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

