Seldon Capital LP Sells 67,620 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Seldon Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,620 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Seldon Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,397. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

