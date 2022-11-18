Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

