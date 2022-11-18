Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stake Raised by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,883,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,200 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 521,993 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. NanoDimension Inc. now owns 4,002,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,608 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 443,314 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SELB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 33.67% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.